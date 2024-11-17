Priyanka Gandhi leads roadshow in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a roadshow in Nagpur on the eve of the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The maiden roadshow of Priyanka passed through Nagpur West and Nagpur Central constituencies amid a huge response from local people.

The AICC general secretary stood in an open vehicle decorated with Congress banners, joined by the party leaders and activists.

Women and girls came out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Priyanka after the roadshow started from western Nagpur.

Priyanka waved and smiled back as onlookers jostled to click her photos and record videos. In many places, flowers were showered on her.

She received an enthusiastic response from people in the BJP-dominated Nagpur Central constituency as well.

The second capital of Maharashtra houses RSS headquarters and Diksha Bhumi.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from one of the constituencies in Nagpur. PTI CLS NSK