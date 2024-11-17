Priyanka Gandhi leads roadshow in Nagpur; Cong-BJP workers get into showdown

Nagpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a roadshow in Nagpur on the eve of the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Advertisment

It also saw a confrontation between BJP and Congress supporters towards the end of the event.

Priyanka’s maiden roadshow passed through Nagpur West and Nagpur Central constituencies amid a huge response from local people.

The AICC general secretary stood in an open vehicle decorated with Congress banners, joined by the party leaders and activists.

Advertisment

Women and girls came out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Priyanka after the roadshow started from western Nagpur.

Priyanka waved and smiled back as onlookers jostled to click her photos and record videos. In many places, flowers were showered on her.

She received an enthusiastic response from people in the BJP-dominated Nagpur Central constituency as well.

Advertisment

However, as the roadshow was about to conclude at Badkas Square, several BJP workers gathered and began raising slogans, triggering a showdown with Congress supporters.

After Priyanka left the area, the Congress candidate for Nagpur Central, Bunty Shelke, and BJP supporters again got into a heated exchange, prompting the police to intervene. Shelke is pitted against BJP’s Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke.

An official from Kotwali police station said they did not allow the matter to escalate.

Advertisment

The second capital of Maharashtra houses RSS headquarters and Diksha Bhumi.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from one of the constituencies in Nagpur. PTI CLS COR NSK NR