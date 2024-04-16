Priyanka Gandhi leads roadshow in Tripura capital

Agartala, Apr 16 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra on Tuesday took part in a colourful roadshow, touching almost all major locations of the Tripura capital Agartala.

She was accompanied by senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and ally CPI(M)’s state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury.

The roadshow was organised as part of the campaign in favour of state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha who is contesting from Tripura West Lok Sabha seat and CPI(M) leader Ratan Das, the joint candidate for Ramnagar Assembly by-election.

Vadra, standing atop a decorated vehicle, waved to people who gathered on both sides of the roads.

She could not make a scheduled speech due to shortage of time, Congress sources said.

“It is a big boost for the Congress leaders, workers and supporters as Priyanka Gandhi visited the state ahead of the Parliamentary election,” senior leader Birajit Sinha said The traffic system of the city came to a standstill due to the roadshow, he said.

“People acknowledged their love towards the Gandhi family by cheering for Priyanka Gandhi during the roadshow,” said Sinha, a former state Congress president. PTI PS NN