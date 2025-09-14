Priyanka Gandhi meets cultural, literary, religious figures in Kerala's Wayanad

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 14 (PTI) Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met several prominent personalities from cultural, literary and religious spheres in Wayanad constituency, which also covers parts of Kozhikode district, party sources said.

Priyanka, accompanied by Congress leader K Praveen Kumar, visited writer and linguist M N Karassery at his residence in Kozhikode. The interaction lasted for about an hour, according to party leaders.

She later called on Dr Muhammad Abdul Hakim Azhari, scholar and Managing Director of Markaz Knowledge City, at the Markaz headquarters in Kaitheppoyil, Thamarassery, where Kalpetta MLA T Siddique also joined the meeting.

In the evening, Priyanka met Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil at the Bishop’s House.

The Bishop presented her with a specially designed portrait featuring Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, party sources said.

Vicar General Fr Joice Vayalil, Fr Benny Mundanatt, Fr Sai Parankulangara and Praveen Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Concluding her day’s engagements, Priyanka visited renowned novelist, poet and short story writer Kalpetta Narayanan at his residence in Wayanad, the party added.

Priyanka is on a week-long tour of her constituency. PTI CORR TBA SSK