Priyanka Gandhi meets landslide victim family's lone survivor in Shimla

Shimla, Sep 27 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the daughter of Pawan Sharma who along with six members of his family was buried alive in the Shiv Temple on Summer Hill in a massive landslide on August 14.

The landslide had claimed 20 lives. The visit was very quiet and no announcement was made about it. Priyanka consoled the lone survivor of Sharma's family and assured her her help.

On September 13, Priyanka had visited Shimla's Shiv temple during her two days visit to the disaster-hit areas in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts and met the affected families but could not meet Sharma's daughter.

Priyanka had reached Shimla late Tuesday evening with her mother Sonia Gandhi and is staying in her house at Chharabra in the outskirts of Shimla. PTI BPL VN VN