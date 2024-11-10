Priyanka Gandhi on final leg of campaign in Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress general secretary and UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi began her final leg of the campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency by visiting the famous Thirunelli Maha Vishnu temple on Sunday.

The bypoll will be held on November 13 and the campaign ends on Monday.

The Thirunelli Maha Vishnu temple is located on the banks of the Papanasini River in which the ashes of Priyanka's father Rajiv Gandhi were immersed in 1991.

Priyanka was heard asking the temple authorities about the history of the ancient temple, known as 'Kashi of the South.' Later, she proceeded to Edavaka in Mananthavady, where she was accorded a warm reception by Congress-led UDF workers. She interacted with them.

Apart from Edavaka, Priyanka will attend six more reception meetings on Sunday. The campaign will conclude at a corner meeting at Naikatty, Sulthan Bathery, followed by the reception at places called Chulliyode and Vaduvanchal.

On Monday, Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi will hold joint roadshows in Sulthan Bathery and Thiruvambadi in the constituency.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Raebareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections.