Priyanka Gandhi participates in various official, outreach programmes in Wayanad

Wayanad(Kerala), Feb 27 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took part in various official and outreach programmes, including inaugurating a health laboratory, in her Lok Sabha constituency.

Vadra, who is in Kerala on a three-day visit, inaugurated a health laboratory in Malappuram that was set up by the Kalikavu Service Cooperative Bank.

Later in the day, she interacted with potters at Nilambur, held a meeting with the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdullah Koya Madani at Edavanna and met locals at Wayanad Churam (tunnel) bypass road at Chippilithode.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) is an Islamic reformist organisation.

The pottery workers, who presented Vadra with several gifts made by them, told the Congress MP about the difficulties faced by them in their profession.

She assured them that she will work on their issues.

Regarding the Wayanad Churam bypass road, the Congress MP told the people that she has already spoken to the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who has constituted a committee for a study to explore what is possible here and what is not.

She said that she will request for expediting the process.