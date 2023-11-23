Priyanka Gandhi prays for labourers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday wished for the safety of the 41 labourers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel and urged the government to ensure adequate compensation and help for them.

Rescue operations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel resumed on Thursday morning after an overnight hurdle delayed the drilling by several hours.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the news is that the ongoing operation to save the workers is moving towards success and there is hope that everyone will come out safely soon.

उत्तरकाशी के सिलक्यारा में 12 दिन से 41 मजदूर भाई सुरंग में फंसे हैं। खबर है कि उन्हें बचाने के लिए चल रहा ऑपरेशन सफलता की ओर बढ़ रहा है और जल्द ही सबके सकुशल बाहर आने की उम्मीद जगी है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि सभी मजदूर भाई जल्द से जल्द बाहर आकर स्वस्थ-सानंद अपने-अपने घर… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 23, 2023

“We pray to God that all the labourer brothers come out as soon as possible and reach their homes in good health. The prayers of the entire country are with them,” she said.

“The government is requested to provide proper compensation and help to these labourer brothers who are risking their lives day and night to serve the nation,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said an iron mesh that had come in the path of the drilling machine creating an escape passage for the workers was removed in the morning but has delayed the rescue operation by 12 to 14 hours.