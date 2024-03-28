Priyanka Gandhi questions govt under Cong's media campaign for LS polls

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday flagged developmental issues such as unemployment, price rise and farmers' plight, as she questioned the BJP-led government under her party's 'Mere Vikas Ka Do Hisaab' campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

She posed questions to the Modi government and asked it to give an account of development during its tenure of 10 years.

"Why are 83 per cent of the total unemployed in the country youth? Where are the 2 crore jobs annually? Why are 30 lakh government posts vacant in the country? Why is every exam paper leaked?" she said, attacking the government on youth issues.

She alleged that corporate's Rs 16 lakh crore has been "waived off" and asked why are farmers committing suicide due to debt.

"When will farmers' income double? When will farmers get MSP?" the Congress general secretary said.

Why is there no proper participation of our Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities and poor upper castes in the posts and resources of the country, she asked.

"Why is inflation at its peak today? Why is it difficult to run a household? Why are common people not able to manage their families?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also asked why are atrocities against women increasing, he asked.

"When will we stop giving protection to criminals who commit atrocities on women?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

Her remarks on X came on a day Congress ran a media campaign with the tag line 'Mere Vikas Ka Do Hisaab' and 'Haath badlega halaat', posing questions to the Modi government. PTI ASK ASK DV DV