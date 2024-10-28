Priyanka Gandhi responds to constituency visit allegations with humour

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) In response to allegations levelled by her political opponents that she would rarely visit the constituency if elected, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi light-heartedly remarked on Monday that the people in the hill district might become fed up and request that she not visit so frequently.

In her speech at the corner meeting in Panamaram, the AICC General Secretary shared her experience as a mother, noting how she frequently visited the school where her son was studying.

"I want to tell you a story. When I was leaving my son in boarding school, the Principal said to me, you know these families, the big families come and leave children here, they never come to see the children. So I want to tell you one thing, come at least once in four months and see them.

"When four months were over, when I went to pick up my son the Principal told me please don't come so much. Just like the Principal, you are thinking I would never come. Just like the Principal, you are going to tell after being fed up, please don't come this much," she said.

Priyanka further said, just like her son the people of Wayanad are also her family.

In reply to the queries by journalists regarding the expectations on her margin of votes, she said, "For me every vote you cast is a sense of symbol of what you expect from me not what I expect from you." PTI ARM TGB ROH