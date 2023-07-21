Massive wave of change prevailing in poll-bound MP: Priyanka Gandhi

Gwalior: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday a massive wave of change prevails in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due by the end, and attacked the ruling BJP over a host of issues, including price rise.

She reiterated the Congress’ five guarantees to the people of MP if the party is voted to power. This is her second visit to the state in 40 days.

Addressing a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, where she also paid floral tributes at the memorial of great freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai, she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Manipur is burning and the PM’s statement on it came after 77 days following a video of grave atrocities on women,” she said.

Even in that statement he politicised the issue and named the states ruled by opposition parties, she said.

“Just days ago, an opposition leaders’ meeting took place. The PM said that all opposition leaders are thieves. The meeting was attended by senior leaders who command respect in their states,” she said.

Ruing that political decency has taken a beating, she said allegations and counter-allegations have become the norm. As a result, real issues and concerns are pushed to the back burner, she said.

The Congress leader said two businessmen are being profited from deals in the country. “One of them was earning Rs 1,600 crore a day, while a farmer was not able to get Rs 27 to eke out a living,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the government over the price rise, especially of tomatoes.

She reiterated the Congress’ five guarantees – restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, a cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500 each, 100 units of free electricity, Rs 1500 financial aid per month to women and restarting of loan waiver for farmers – if her party is voted to power in MP.

On June 12, Priyanka Gandhi kickstarted her party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh by addressing a rally in Jabalpur, where she said that if the Congress was voted to power in the state, it would implement five schemes, including Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women, free electricity up to 100 units and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

She had accused the government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs and also took a jibe at the Congressman-turned-BJP leader and Union minister Scindia.

The Congress formed the government in MP after the 2018 state polls.

However, MLAs loyal to Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in 15 months, and paved the way for Chouhan to return to power.

The Scindia dynasty once ruled the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.