Priyanka Gandhi seeks probe into alleged sexual abuse, death of RSS worker

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded a full investigation into the suspected suicide of an RSS worker in Kerala, who, according to her, had alleged sexual abuse allegations against the RSS members in his suicide note.

The police, however, have not named the RSS or its members in the FIR, nor has his family lodged a complaint against them so far.

Anandu Aji (26), a software engineer, hailed from Thampalakkad in Kottayam district. He was found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor here on October 9.

"Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS," Priyanka wrote on her 'X' handle.

Although the RSS has not officially responded, several pro-Sangh Parivar social media accounts have questioned the authenticity of the claims attributed to Aji.

According to the Wayanad MP, Aji had clearly stated that he was not the only victim and that rampant sexual abuse was taking place in RSS camps.

"If true, this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action and come clean," she said.

Priyanka added that sexual abuse of boys was as pervasive as that of girls. "The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," she said.

Aji, who was an RSS activist, belonged to a family associated with the organisation. A day after his death, a scheduled post appeared on his Instagram account in which he held the RSS responsible for his death.

The post contained a 15-page letter, purportedly written by Aji, in which he accused a man named N M — reportedly close to his family — of sexually abusing him from a young age.

He also alleged sexual harassment during RSS camps by other people in the organisation without taking their names.

In the note, Aji said he had been diagnosed with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) due to the trauma of sexual abuse and claimed that several others within the RSS had similar experiences.

When contacted, RSS leaders in Kerala said they would respond later.

Thampanoor police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

Police said Aji’s family has not lodged a complaint yet. "We are examining the Instagram post and verifying its authenticity. We are also probing whether anyone abetted the suicide," a senior officer said.

The police plan to record the statements of Aji’s mother and sister. His father had passed away in an accident a few years ago.

"The family might raise their concerns when their statement is recorded, and further action will be taken accordingly," the officer added.