Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over high petrol, diesel prices

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
30 Dec 2023
Priyanka Gandhi Election Rally.jpg

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File image)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Centre over high prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the government's priority was only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', the Congress general secretary said crude oil has become cheaper by 29 per cent in the international market in the last 19 months.

"Oil companies have earned Rs 1.32 lakh crore profit in six months. The burden of their huge earnings is being passed on to the people of the country," she alleged.

Inflation is at its peak in the country due to the high prices of petrol and diesel, Gandhi said.

"Poor and middle-class people are not able to run their families but they have not got any relief. The government's priority is only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires," she alleged.

