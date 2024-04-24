Priyanka Gandhi slams Kerala CM for targeting Rahul

Wayanad (Kerala) Apr 24 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday for continuously targeting Rahul Gandhi during the just-concluded campaign for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

Vadra also alleged that though the CPI(M) veteran's name has cropped up in many scams, the Narendra Modi-led Central government had not taken any action against him.

"Even the Chief Minister of Kerala only attacks Rahul Gandhi. He doesn't attack the BJP. When a man fights for what is right, then all the forces of wrong gather together against him," Vadra alleged in corner meetings organised in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, where her brother Rahul seeks re-election in the polls on Friday.

She said that many opposition leaders have been put behind bars by the Modi dispensation, but there has been no action against the Kerala Chief Minister so far.

Her statement came after Vijayan, during his election rallies, criticised Rahul over many issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleging that the Congress leader was silent on the contentious law even during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A week ago, the Kerala Chief Minister had recalled "an old name of Rahul Gandhi" to attack the Congress leader, who earlier had wondered why the Marxist veteran was not jailed by the BJP government at the Centre, unlike two other Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states. PTI TGB TGB SDP