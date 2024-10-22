Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi reach Wayanad

Wayanad(Kerala), Oct 22 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Sulthan Bathery here on Tuesday evening, a day before marking her electoral debut by filing her nomination in the Wayanad LS bypoll.

Priyanka was accompanied by her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party sources said.

Both of them reached Wayanad by road after landing at Mysore Airport where they were greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of other Congress ruled states and various senior party leaders are expected to reach the hill district ahead of the roadshow which will be held at Kalpetta on Wednesday morning prior to filing of nomination by Priyanka. PTI HMP HMP ROH