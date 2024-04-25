Priyanka Gandhi to address poll rally in Maharashtra's Udgir town on April 27

Latur, Apr 25 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a campaign rally in central Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Dr Shivaji Kalge.

The rally has been organised in Udgir town and it will start at around 3 pm, said a release from the Latur district Congress on Thursday.

Preparations for the event are underway, it said.

The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Latur is among 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will vote on May 7 in the third phase of elections. PTI COR RSY