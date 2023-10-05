Priyanka Gandhi to attend govt program in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday

Raipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the 'Nagariya Nikaay evam Panchayati Raj Mahasammlen', an event organised by the Chhattisgarh government, in Kanker district of the poll-bound state on Friday, an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest at the function during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development works worth Rs 866.16 crore, he said.

Besides, the program will also see the distribution of materials worth Rs 578.31 crore to 12,730 beneficiaries under various schemes.

The event will be held in Govindpur area of Kanker at 11 am, the official said.

It will be Gandhi's second visit in 15 days to the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections are expected to be held in November-December.

On September 21, she had attended an event of the state government in Durg district. PTI TKP KRK