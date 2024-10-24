Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Wayanad on Oct 28-29

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Wayanad on October 28 and 29 as part of her election campaign for the November 13 bypoll in the Kerala constituency, the party said on Thursday.

On October 28, Priyanka Gandhi will address corner meetings in Meenangadi under the Sultan Bathery constituency at 12 pm, followed by a meeting in Panamaram under the Mananthavady constituency at 3 pm, and Pozhuthana under the Kalpetta constituency at 5 pm, it said.

Priyanka Gandhi, the UDF candidate for the Lok Sabha by-election, will continue her campaigning on October 29 in Engapuzha under the Thiruvambady constituency at 10 am, Therattammal under the Eranad constituency at 2 pm, Mampad under the Wandoor constituency at 3.30 pm, and Chungathara under the Nilambur constituency at 5 pm.

The UDF has successfully completed all constituency and panchayat-level conventions in Wayanad over the last week, and booth conventions will be concluded by Friday, the party statement said.

Priyanka Gandhi filed the nomination for her maiden electoral battle on Wednesday.

She took out a massive roadshow in Kalpetta and thanked the people of the Hill district for supporting her brother Rahul Gandhi when "the whole world had turned its back" on him.

Accompanied by her mother and Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge among others, Priyanka filed her nomination at the collectorate here.

Addressing a huge crowd, carrying placards with her and Rahul Gandhi's photographs and balloons in the party colours, Priyanka Gandhi asserted that she has 35 years of experience in the political arena.

"At the age of 17 years, I first campaigned for my father (late Rajiv Gandhi) in 1989. It has been 35 years now (since then). I have campaigned for my mother, for my brother and for many of my (party) colleagues. This is the first time I am campaigning for myself," the 52-year-old Congress leader had said.

The by-election for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad. Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13. PTI ASK RHL