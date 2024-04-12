Priyanka Gandhi to join road show in Tripura on April 16

Agartala, Apr 12 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take part in a roadshow here on April 16, a senior Congress leader said on Friday.

The roadshow which will be organized in support of the opposition INDIA bloc candidates of two Lok Sabha constituencies, Tripura West and Tripura East, is scheduled to touch almost all important locations of the state capital.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to land in Agartala on April 16 and will join a road show to appeal to the people to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates in both the parliamentary constituencies and the assembly bypolls," senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman told a press conference.

"There will be no rally but during the roadshow, she will deliver a speech near Surya Chowmuhani and appeal to the people to vote for the opposition INDIA Bloc candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats," Barman said.

Claiming that the country is heading for a 'dharmayuddha', Roy Barman urged the people to join the roadshow and make it a grand success.

While Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha is contesting from the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency as the opposition INDIA Bloc nominee, former CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang is the opposition alliance candidate from the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

The elections to the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat and by-election to the Ramnagar Assembly constituency will be held on April 19, while polling for the Tripura East Parliamentary constituency is scheduled on April 26. PTI PS SBN SBN