Priyanka Gandhi to make big announcement for homemakers in Jhunjhunu rally: CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address an election rally in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday in which she is likely to make some announcements related to homemakers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a post on X, said that Vadra would make "some big announcements for the homemakers of Rajasthan".

"Special information for the women of Rajasthan. Tomorrow, Priyanka Gandhi will make some big announcements for the homemakers of Rajasthan in Jhunjhunu," he said.

The party had earlier said that there is a programme to unveil the statue of former Union Minister Padma Shri Shishram Ola in Jhunjhunu district on on October 25. A public meeting has also been organised in Ardavat village on the occasion. Vadra, Gehlot, among other leaders will address the meeting.

Last Friday, Vadra had held a public meeting in Dausa as the state gears ups for assembly elections next month.

Voting for 200 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 25, while counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI AG SKY SKY