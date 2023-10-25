Priyanka Gandhi to make big announcement for homemakers in rally on Wednesday, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make some announcements for the homemakers in Rajasthan during an election rally in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday.

The party had earlier announced that a programme would be organised to unveil the statue of former Union Minister Shishram Ola in Jhunjhunu district on October 25 and a public meeting has also been held in Ardavat village on the occasion.

Priyanka Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are among the leaders who will address the meeting.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a post on social media site X on Tuesday, said, "Special information for the women of Rajasthan. Tomorrow, Priyanka Gandhi will make some big announcements for the homemakers of Rajasthan in Jhunjhunu," Voting for the 200 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 25, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.