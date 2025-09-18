Priyanka Gandhi treks to tribal hamlet in Kerala, hears community's grievances

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 18 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trekked deep into the Karulai forests in this district to meet the Cholanaykkar tribal community, where she listened to their concerns and assured support.

Priyanka, who is in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency since September 11, was briefed about the forest and the tribal community's problems during her journey by C Vinod, who is doing a PhD in Tribal Economy, a party release said on Wednesday.

Vinod, a member of the tribal community, had described their plight earlier to her during her poll camp aign and it is on his request that she visited the Cholanaykkars, it added.

After visiting the community, the Congress MP brought their representatives back to the Forest department's Inspection Bungalow for discussion on their demands regarding houses and bridges.

She held discussions with the forest department officials and the community's representatives regarding their demands, the release said.

Subsequently, she also met with people who work with the tribal community, it added.

After visiting the Cholanaykkar tribal community, the Congress MP reached the Nilambur teak depot.

She walked around the depot and inquired about the activities of the museum located there, the release said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka visited the Nilambur Railway Station to assess the development work being carried out there.

She also discussed the Vaniyambalam Railway flyover, Nilambur station's renovation and other railway-related needs in the area, the release said.

During the day, she also posted a video on social media platform 'X' about her visit to the site of the proposed Padinjarathara–Poozhithodu road at Kottiyamvayal in Wayanad district.

Along with the video, she put up a post which said, "Visited the proposed Padinjarathara–Poozhithodu road site at Kottiyamvayal, along with the District Collector, District Forest Officer and PWD Executive Engineers.

"This new road would make a big difference by providing an alternate route for the Thamarassery ghat road, which would improve the connectivity of the Wayanad district."