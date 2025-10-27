Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre to upgrade Wayanad tribal research institute

Wayanad (Kerala) Oct 27 (PTI) Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging the Centre to implement Calicut University's proposal to upgrade the Institute of Tribal Studies and Research in her constituency.

In a statement from her office on Monday, Priyanka said the institute at Chethalayam in Sultan Bathery, was established to help tribal students achieve their educational goals and to promote research on the culture and traditional knowledge of tribal communities.

She said the institution plays a vital role for students from Wayanad and nearby regions, which have Kerala's largest tribal population.

The Calicut University has submitted a detailed development plan for the 10-acre campus, including renovation, new courses and programmes, expansion of infrastructure, and a career advancement and training centre.

Priyanka recalled that her brother Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as Wayanad MP in 2022, had raised the matter with the then Union Tribal Affairs Minister, who referred it to the Education Department.

When the issue came up again in Parliament in 2023, the ministry had said the possibility of funding through the Tribal Affairs Department would be explored.

Calling for an update on the current status, Priyanka urged Minister Pradhan's direct intervention to ensure the institute's growth. PTI TGB TGB ROH