Priyanka Gandhi urges for more funds to tackle the human-animal conflict in Wayanad

Wayanad(Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday vowed to pressure both the central and state governments to increase funding for mitigating human-animal conflict in this hill constituency while also raising Corporate Social Responsibility funds for the cause.

Addressing the party's booth-level leaders in the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency, the Wayanad MP said that she will try her best to minimise the instances of human-animal conflict.

She said that while holding a discussion with the authorities including the District Magistrate and forest officials following the death of a woman due to the attack of a tiger in Mananthavady, they cited the issue of shortage of funds.

"I told them I will pressurise both the Centre and state governments to increase the funding to mitigate the problem and at the same time we will raise the CSR funds wherever we can help with it," Priyanka added.

She stated that since January four deaths have occurred in Wayanad due to wild animal attacks.

On the second day of her three-day visit to Wayanad, Priyanka addressed the issue of human-animal conflicts in her first meeting at Eranad Assembly constituency, stating that she would write to both the central and state governments asking to allocate more funds, as adequate funding is essential for effective protection measures.

Later, speaking to reporters after the meeting on the human-animal conflict issue, she said she has already raised it once and will continue to raise it.

"It's something we need to look into, it's a complex issue as there is no easy solution. Definitely, I will put as much pressure and raise as much as I can," she added.

Priyanka stated that there is difficulty in securing funds from both the Centre and the state government.

"I will take up this issue and ensure it is resolved," she said, adding that increased funding is crucial for better monitoring, improved safety measures, and enhanced protection for forest guards, watchers, and others involved.

Earlier on the day, continuing her criticism of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Congress general secretary alleged that, for the first time in history, a government is working to weaken both the Constitution and democracy of the country.

Addressing the party's booth-level leaders in Eranad Assembly constituency, Priyanka said, "It's probably for the first time in our country's history, we have a government that is working to weaken the Constitution and the democracy." "You must understand that today the fight we are fighting is not just a fight for our own politics and ideology but a fight for protecting the essence of India, everything that makes our nation what it is today," she added.

Encouraging party workers, she stated, "You worked with deepest dedication for me in the election and I am truly grateful for that."The Congress MP also met and congratulated the men and women players from Wayanad who won gold and silver medals for Kerala in volleyball at the ongoing 38th National Games at Uttarakhand.

On Monday, she will hold meetings with booth-level leaders at Wandoor and Nilambur Assembly constituencies and will also visit families of a few victims of wild animal attacks, Congress sources said.

This is her second visit to Wayanad after she won the Lok Sabha by-poll from there.

Earlier, on January 28, Priyanka visited the high-range district to meet the family of a woman who was killed by a tiger on January 24 when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village in Wayanad.

She also visited the family of N M Vijayan, former district office-bearer of the party, who, along with his son, died by suicide in December last year.