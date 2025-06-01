Priyanka Gandhi urges union minister to expedite works under PMGSY in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 1 (PTI) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged the Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expedite works to be taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) in Wayanad district.

In a letter to the union minister of rural development, agriculture and farmers welfare, she said that out of the 331 habitations without all-weather road connectivity identified in Wayanad district, only proposals related to 64 habitations in Kalpetta block have been approved by the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA).

She said all the 331 roads have already been approved by the Kerala State Rural Roads Development Agency.

The works related to a total of 267 habitations across Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady and Panamaram blocks are still awaiting approval from the NRIDA on the online management, monitoring and accounting system (OMMAS), she said in the letter.

“These blocks have significant tribal population. The PMGSY guidelines stipulate that tribal villages in aspirational blocks will be prioritized,” the letter said, adding the works should be given approval and taken up at the earliest.

Vadra also said she has been informed that 25 unconnected habitations have been incorrectly categorized as connected on the OMMAS.

She said the approval process of the NRIDA should be examined to ensure that a more equitable and fair procedure is followed and habitations across all blocks in Wayanad are duly considered for approval.

The Wayanad MP also requested that the relevant authorities in the district be permitted to make necessary changes in the OMMAS software regarding the status of the habitations so that they remain accurate and up to date. PTI MVG MVG ADB