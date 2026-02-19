Priyanka Gandhi in Assam, will hold meetings to finalise Cong candidate list

Guwahati (PTI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Guwahati on Thursday on a two-day visit, during which she will hold a series of meetings for finalising the party's list of candidates for the Assam elections.
Vadra is the chairperson of the party's screening committee for the elections to the 126-member assembly, expected to be held in March-April.
She was received at the airport by state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and other senior leaders of the party.
From the airport, she went to the revered Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills to offer her prayers.
The Wayanad MP will meet members of the party's Political Affairs Committee and hold one-on-one meetings with MLAs, district presidents, and MPs, according to state Congress leaders.
She is scheduled to unveil a 'charge sheet' against the state's BJP government later in the day.