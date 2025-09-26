Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar to interact with SHGs, address rally

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Bihar's Patna on Friday to take part in an event to interact with women running self-help groups in the state, and address a rally in Motihari.

Vadra, the younger sister of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was greeted with cheer by party workers at the Patna airport.

From the airport, she headed for Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, where Vadra will take part in the ‘Mahila Samvad’.

She is then scheduled to visit Motihari, about 120 km from Patna, for the rally.

This would be the first public meeting of the 52-year-old Vadra in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later in the year.

Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, a steadfast supporter of the Congress who is invited to party meetings related to Bihar, was at the airport to receive Vadra.

"This is a historic occasion," said Yadav, whose wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Congress Rajya Sabha MP and a national spokesperson of the party.

Talking to PTI Video, Yadav urged the women of Bihar to ensure that the RJD and its allies "never" returned to power.

"They seem to be reminded of women and their problems only at the time of elections. We, on our part, are fighting to secure concrete benefits for women," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed Bihar's women, after launching through video conference from Delhi the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, under which 75 lakh women of the state received Rs 10,000 each for livelihood activities. PTI NAC RBT