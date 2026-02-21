Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets grassroots workers from poll-bound Assam

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Ahead of candidate selection in poll-bound Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met grassroots workers from the state and took feedback from them on the potential candidates.

Several workers from the block and district units gave their feedback to the party general secretary and other members of the screening committee.

Gandhi is also the head of the Congress Screening Committee for Assam.

The meeting was attended by AICC in-charge for Assam Congress, Jitendra Singh, PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi, and CLP leader in Assam, Debabrata Saikia.

Sources said Gandhi met several of the grassroots workers during her two-day visit to the state and met a few remaining here.

The first meeting of the screening committee for Assam would be held early next week, where party candidates for the polls would be discussed and finalised.

Lok Sabha MPs Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Imran Masood, along with Sirivella Prasad, have been made members of the Assam screening committee.

Assam Assembly Polls are slated in April, and the Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP after a decade. PTI SKC VN VN