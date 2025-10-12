Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges inclusion of tribal knowledge in EMRS curriculum

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought the inclusion of tribal knowledge in the curriculum of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

“At present, only the standard curriculum is taught in these schools,” she said in a letter sent to Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, a party statement said on Sunday.

“Students are not taught anything about their own traditional knowledge systems,” Vadra added.

In the letter, she pointed out that these knowledge systems are extremely valuable not only for the culture and traditions of tribal communities but also for their deep understanding of the coexistence between humans and nature.

“As climate change continues to ravage the earth, there are many values that humanity needs to relearn from these traditions,” the MP further said.

In this context, culturally sensitive lessons on tribal traditions, crafts, social structures, and heritage should be included in the EMRS curriculum, delivered by teachers from tribal communities, she said.

She cited the example of the profound impact of the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Ashram School in Noolpuzha on tribal communities, including the Kattunayakars. Established in 1991, the school has played a crucial role in providing education to children who were traditionally excluded from the public education system, she said.

Vadra suggested that celebrating tribal traditions once a year with participation from all EMRS students across the country, along with a conference that invites non-EMRS schools, would be a welcome move to showcase their rich traditions and educate the public about them.

EMRS are residential schools for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in remote areas, providing free education from grades VI to XII.