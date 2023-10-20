Priyanka Gandhi visits Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

She was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra, Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh and other leaders.

After addressing a public rally in Kandoli area of Sikrai in the district over the issue of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Gandhi and other leaders of the party headed to the temple, where they were received by the members of the temple management.

“I always used to ask how far the temple is. It was nearby. Navratri is going on, it's auspicious time and I felt delighted here,” she told reporters. PTI SDA MNK MNK MNK