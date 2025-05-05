Priyanka Gandhi visits new passport seva kendra in Kalpetta

Wayanad (Kerala): The Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday visited the newly opened Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta in her constituency and reviewed its operations there.

The Congress General Secretary who arrived at the office along with local party leaders, was received by Regional Passport Officer (Kozhikode) Arun Mohan K and others, party sources said.

During her discussion with the officials, the MP put forward a suggestion to consider increasing the daily number of applications being received at the Centre to 120, they said.

While talking to reporters here later, Vadra expressed happiness about the coming up of the new Passport Seva Kendra.

"I am glad that it is open for people because it will be very convenient for them, and I believe there is also a mobile system that goes into more remote areas, which I think is a great idea," she said.

The Congress leader said about 40 passports are processed at the centre daily and she is sure that the number would increase.

"I am happy to see the centre," the MP added.