Priyanka Gandhi visits new passport seva kendra in Kerala's Kalpetta

Wayanad (Kerala), May 5 (PTI) Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the newly opened Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta on Monday and reviewed its operations.

The Congress general secretary, accompanied by local party leaders, was received by Regional Passport Officer Arun Mohan K and others, according to party sources.

During her discussion with officials, Priyanka suggested increasing the daily number of applications received at the center to 120, they said.

Speaking to reporters later, Priyanka expressed her satisfaction with the new Passport Seva Kendra.

"I am glad that it is open to the public because it will be very convenient for them. I believe there is also a mobile system that reaches more remote areas, which I think is a great idea," she said.

The Congress leader added that about 40 passports are processed at the center daily and expressed confidence that the number would increase.

Later in the day, Priyanka reviewed the progress of various railway projects in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

During a meeting at the Vandoor Block Panchayat Hall in the neighbouring Malappuram district, she urged railway authorities to expedite the construction of the Vaniyambalam railway flyover.

She also raised issues highlighted in petitions received from the public, party sources said.

Before leaving for New Delhi, the Congress leader met Varghese Chakkalakal, the Archbishop of Calicut in Kozhikode district. PTI LGK SSK KH