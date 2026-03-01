Priyanka Gandhi visits Potters Village in Malappuram, interacts with artisans

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 1 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Kumbara, known as the Potters Village near Nilambur here, and interacted with artisans and their families.

She shared a video of the visit on her social media accounts on Sunday.

Vadra represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, of which the Nilambur area in Malappuram district is a part.

She was on a three-day visit to the constituency, and the programme concluded on Saturday.

In the video, Vadra is heard speaking about promoting Kumbara as a heritage village and assisting artisans in marketing and selling their pottery products.

In her social media post, she said Wayanad has many hidden jewels like the centuries-old potter’s village in Nilambur.

“The quality of their artisanship is evidence of generations of learning and passing down of skills that are of immense value to our heritage. From traditional earthenware to innovations like speakers for phones and portrait making, it was fascinating to witness their refreshing creativity,” she said.

She said listening to the problems faced by potters in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency was important so that efforts could be made to help them connect with a larger market and improve their earnings.