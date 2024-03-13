Priyanka Gandhi voices support for full statehood demand of people of Ladakh

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday voiced support for the demand of full statehood for Ladakh, asserting that the government should leave its stubbornness and listen to the voice of the people.

The Congress general secretary also shared on X a video of Ladakhi people fasting for eight days demanding full statehood.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The BJP had promised the people of Ladakh to give full statehood but did not fulfil it. On the one hand there is increasing Chinese occupation and on the other hand there is the silence, broken promises and betrayal of the BJP government -- the trust of the people of Ladakh is breaking." Amidst repeated protests, Ladakh's educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk along with dozens of people has been fasting for eight days in minus 15 degrees temperature, she said.

"Today the people of Ladakh are demanding full statehood and security under the 6th Schedule, which is the duty of the government to fulfil," she said.

The government should leave its "stubbornness" and listen to the voice of the people of Ladakh, Priyanka Gandhi said.