Priyanka Gandhi will win by record margin from Wayanad, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said, as per the early trends of vote counting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would surely win by record margins.

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka extended her lead by over two lakh votes after three hours of counting of the ballots in the Wayanad LS bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission.

"An amazing first trend on counting day is the massive early lead for our leader @priyankagandhi ji in Wayanad, Kerala, by-election. People of Wayanad are surely going to record in victory margins today and Priyanka ji will make Parliamentary debut with a grand win," Reddy said in a post on 'X'. PTI GDK KH