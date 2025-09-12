Priyanka Gandhi wishes new V-P Radhakrishnan; reviews projects in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 12 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday extended her wishes to C P Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in earlier in the day as the 15th Vice President of India.

“I wish him all the best,” she told reporters when asked about Radhakrishnan’s swearing-in.

Priyanka, who arrived in Kerala late Thursday night, also inspected a pending road project in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to understand the reasons for the delay, including clearance issues.

After reviewing the progress of the Poozhithode–Padinjarathara road work, she said a survey had been completed and authorities were preparing to approach the Union Environment Ministry for clearance.

“I wanted to see for myself where the road is right now, what the progress is, and what the issues and objections are. I have got a good understanding,” she said.

On the proposed Meppadi tunnel road, she said it was an “urgent need” as “people are genuinely suffering.” “At the same time, while addressing people’s needs, ecological and environmental concerns also have to be considered. A balance has to be found. It is absolutely important for people to access medical and other facilities that they are not able to reach today. Our efforts will support them in doing so, while finding that balance,” she added.

Priyanka landed at Kannur airport on Thursday night and travelled by road to Wayanad, party sources said.