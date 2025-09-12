Priyanka Gandhi wishes new Vice President Radhakrishnan; reviews projects in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 12 (PTI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday extended her wishes to C P Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in earlier in the day as the 15th Vice President of India.

"I wish him all the best," she told reporters when asked about Radhakrishnan's swearing-in.

Priyanka, who arrived in Kerala late Thursday night, also inspected a pending road project in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to understand the reasons for the delay, including clearance issues.

After reviewing the progress of the Poozhithode-Padinjarathara road work, she said a survey had been completed and authorities were preparing to approach the Union Environment Ministry for clearance.

"I wanted to see for myself where the road is right now, what the progress is, and what the issues and objections are. I have got a good understanding," she said.

On the proposed Meppadi tunnel road, she said it was an "urgent need" as "people are genuinely suffering." "At the same time, while addressing people's needs, ecological and environmental concerns also have to be considered. A balance has to be found. It is absolutely important for people to access medical and other facilities that they are not able to reach today. Our efforts will support them in doing so, while finding that balance," she added.

Later, in a statement, the Congress MP said that new roads were essential to solving the transport problems of Wayanad.

She said that if there is a blockage, including at Thamarassery Pass, the high-range district will be unable to rely on nearby districts for even the most essential services.

"Therefore, alternative routes should be prepared immediately," she added.

During the day, the Congress MP also visited the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology at Kalpetta, interacted with scientists, and saw the climate monitoring systems and laboratories at the center, a party statement said.

The scientists presented studies on climate change in Wayanad to the MP, along with measures to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements, the statement added.

She concluded her visit by holding detailed discussions on the food habits of the tribal community and nutritional issues, it said.

The Congress MP also met victims of the 2024 Chooralmala-Mundakai landslides and interacted with them at the Kalpetta PWD guest house, the statement said.

The issues faced by the disaster victims were brought to the attention of the MP, it added.

Priyanka also visited the family of M K Jinachandran, one of the earliest MPs from the hill district, the statement said.

The Congress MP landed at Kannur airport on Thursday night and travelled by road to Wayanad, party sources said. PTI COR HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH