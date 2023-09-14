Priyanka Gandhi's Himachal visit an attempt to hide failures of state govt: BJP

Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has failed to implement the guarantees promised by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the assembly polls and her recent visit to the state was an attempt to hide the failures of the government, the BJP said on Thursday.

Advertisment

About 22 lakh women in the state are waiting for Rs 1,500 per month as no money has been given to them even after nine months, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said and accused the Congress general secretary of misleading the people on the issue of cut in import duty on American apples.

In a statement, Bindal said that the remarks of Priyanka Gandhi are only aimed at scaring the apple growers and asked her to show the notification wherein the import duty has been slashed to 15 per cent.

During her two-day visit to rain-battered areas of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on September 12 and 13, Priyanka Gandhi had slammed the Centre's decision to lower import duty on American apples and said that the move would encourage imports and hit the local apple growers who have already suffered due to rains.

The Union government seems to be unable to grasp the gravity of the situation in the state, she had said, adding that big business houses were offering lower prices for the purchase of apple produce in Himachal.

Bindal also attacked the state government for not fulfilling the promise to provide five lakh jobs to the youth and said that the Congress gave false guarantees to win the assembly polls. PTI BPL KVK KVK