Priyanka Gandhi’s Parliamentary debut will be 'Red Letter Day' for country: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov. 23 (PTI) Congratulating Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her spectacular victory in Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said, every member of Congress party is rejoicing and celebrating the occasion.

In a post on social media 'X', Reddy said her debut into Parliament will prove to be a “Red Letter Day” for our country and democracy.

“Heartiest congratulations to our leader Smt @priyankagandhi ji on a spectacular, record victory in #Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency.

Her debut into Parliament will prove to be a Red Letter day for our country and democracy. Women will find a voice like never before.

Every member of #Congress family is rejoicing & celebrating this glorious win,” he said.

In the morning, during the early trends of vote counting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, Reddy predicted that Priyanka Gandhi would surely win by record margins. Priyanka Gandhi won Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 4.1 lakh votes against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, senior AICC Observer and Chief Campaigner for Jharkhand Assembly polls, said he is wholeheartedly thanking the people of the eastern state for reaffirming their faith in the INDIA bloc and choosing a “pro-people, pro-poor government once again”.

“Congratulations to all the INDIA alliance candidates for this resounding victory! It reflects the unwavering belief of the people in a leadership committed to protecting Jharkhand’s rights and securing its future through our five guarantees,” he said in a post on X.

Bhatti is currently in Ranchi. PTI GDK ADB