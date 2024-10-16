Priyanka is going to win Wayanad LS seat with an all time high majority: A K Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) Priyanka Gandhi is set to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with an all-time high majority, while all other candidates are expected to lose very badly, veteran Congress leader A K Antony said here on Wednesday.

The day after the AICC announced Priyanka's candidacy for the Wayanad seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Antony said that the AICC general secretary's presence in the hill constituency would boost Congress's chances of winning the bypolls being held in two other Assembly constituencies in Kerala, Palakkad, and Chelakkara.

"A wave is there in Wayanad (in favour of Priyanka). We will win with all hands down. She is going to win with an all time high majority, beyond everybody's expectation. Other candidates are going to lose very badly," the former Kerala Chief Minister said.

He said Priyanka will sweep the bypoll in Wayanad.

The former Defence Minister said that Priyanka Gandhi's presence in Wayanad is going to help rebuild the region, which was devastated by landslides in July this year, and revive its economy.

"The people of Mundakkai and Chooralmala are still trying hard to cope with the tragedy. The economy of Wayanad is in a very bad shape after the disaster. Priyanka's presence in Wayanad will help rebuild Wayanad and revive its prosperous days." He said Priyanka's consistent efforts to take up the interests of Wayanad will help its revival. "The economy of Wayanad will be improved. Tourism will grow and there will be more employment," Antony said.

He also claimed that the vote share of BJP in Palakkad Assembly seat where it came second in the 2021 Assembly polls is going to go down steeply in this byelection and UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil will win with a better majority.

Priyanka Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad is almost certain, as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced in June that Rahul Gandhi would retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat for his sister to contest.

Rahul had won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, and he vacated the Wayanad seat within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which were announced on June 4.

Brushing aside the revolt raised by KPCC digital media convenor P Sarin against Mamkootathil's candidature, Antony said Congress party has a history of open dissents and all the leaders will work together when the election happens.

"When there are elections, there will be many leaders who are eligible to contest in a seat and many would express their desire to contest, especially in a seat where chances of a win are more. Congress allows people to express their views," Antony said.

He said as far as the candidate selection is concerned the decision of the Congress High Command is the final one.

"Rahul Mamkootathil will win with a better majority this time. You note down my words and ask me after the election as I am saying the votes of BJP in Palakkad are going to fall down steeply," Antony said.

He said in Chelakkara Assembly seat, which was once a strong forte of Congress, Ramya Haridas will win and both LDF and BJP is going to lose their faces in all the three constituencies in Kerala.

Rahul Mamkootathil, who had visited AK Antony to seek his blessings, said he was too happy to hear the veteran Congress leader predicting his victory with a better majority.

"It is not just a passing statement. It has come from his vast experience and also from knowing the constituency well," Rahul added. PTI KPK TGB ROH