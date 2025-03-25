Priyanka, Rahul join Cong's Kerala MPs to protest 'neglect' of MGNREGS workers

New Delhi: Congress MPs from Kerala along with Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday over the alleged neglect of MGNREGS workers and demanded an increase in their wages to cope with "rising inflation".

Congress' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government's inaction has left millions of families without livelihoods, exacerbating poverty and suffering.

"We demand immediate attention to this crisis and justice for affected workers who are struggling to make ends meet in the absence of wages that are long overdue," she said.

"The government must ensure: Immediate release of pending wages; Increase in wages to cope with rising inflation; Increase in workdays to 150 days," the Congress general secretary said.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor, among other party MPs from Kerala, participated in the protest.