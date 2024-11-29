Priyanka, Rahul to address a meeting in Wayanad on Saturday

Wayanad (Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who took oath as the MP of Wayanad will be holding a joint public meeting with Rahul Gandhi in the hill constituency on November 30, party sources said on Friday.

This will be her first visit as MP of the constituency.

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year.

The joint public meeting will be held at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district by 12 noon on Saturday, party sources said.

Subsequently, receptions will be held for her at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad by 2.15pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm respectively, the sources added.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district. PTI HMP HMP ADB