Priyanka, Ramesh, Tharoor to campaign for Congress candidates in Mizoram

Aizawl: Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram to campaign for party candidates in the state assembly polls slated for November 7, a party leader said on Wednesday.
Mizoram Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei told PTI that Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit Mizoram to campaign for party candidates on November 3 and 4.
Vadra is likely to campaign in linguistic minority areas in the southern and western parts of the state, Renthlei said.
He said Ramesh is expected to arrive in Aizawl on Thursday.
Ramesh will address a press conference besides meeting party leaders. He will also address public meetings during his visit, Renthlei said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandi had campaigned for Congress candidates in Aizawl and south Mizoram's Lunglei town during his visit to Mizoram from October 16 to 17.
Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, are also likely to visit Mizoram.
Modi is likely to visit west Mizoram's Mamit town and campaign for party candidates on October 30, BJP sources said.
Lalrinliana Sailo, who recently resigned as Mizoram Assembly Speaker and quit Mizo National Front (MNF), is contesting from the Mamit seat on BJP ticket.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Altogether 174 candidates, including 16 women, are in the fray for the polls.
Ruling MNF, main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the 40 seats.
BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its electoral debut in Mizoram has fielded four candidates.
A total of 8,56,868 electorates, including 4,38,925 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming assembly polls.