Priyanka releases Assam Cong ‘charge sheet’ against BJP govt

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday released a 20-point ‘charge sheet’ against the BJP-led Assam government in Guwahati, which accused the state administration of indulging in corruption and using its machinery to instil fear among minorities.

The 'charge sheet' was released by the opposition party ahead of the assembly elections.

The Congress alleged that the BJP government failed to keep its assurances of granting ST status to six indigenous communities and increasing the daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 351 during its decade-long regime.

Vadra, chairperson of the party’s candidate screening committee for the Assam polls, is on a two-day visit to the state.

The Congress also charged the BJP-led government with "rampant corruption".

The party accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his close ministers and their family members of "accumulating wealth illegally".