Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over IMPCL 'privatisation' bid

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Modi government over the reported plans to privatise the Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, and wondered what could be its motive other than "filling the coffers of selected friends".

The Congress general secretary's remarks come amid reports that the government's plan to divest the pharmaceutical company has sparked concern among several local residents, whose livelihoods are likely to get affected.

What is the government's intention behind selling the profit-making Mini Ratna pharmaceutical company, Priyanka Gandhi asked.

"Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) located in Mohaan, Almora, Uttarakhand was established in 1978 by the Central and state governments together," she said in her post in Hindi.

मुनाफे में चल रही मिनी रत्न दवा कंपनी को बेचने के पीछे सरकार की मंशा क्या है?



अल्मोड़ा, उत्तराखंड के मोहान में स्थित इंडियन मेडिसिंस फार्मास्यूटिकल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (IMPCL) को 1978 में केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों ने मिलकर स्थापित किया था। यह आयुर्वेद और यूनानी दवाओं का प्रमुख… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 6, 2024

It is a major factory of Ayurveda and Unani medicines which supplies medicines across the country and abroad, Priyanka Gandhi pointed out.

Last year it made a profit of 18 crore and is preparing to give a dividend of 6 crore to the government, she said.

This unit has more than 500 employees and thousands of small farmers supply their small produce and raw materials to it, she said.

"The plan to sell the profit-making drug factory is exposing the truth of the hypocrisy of promoting Ayurveda and AYUSH," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"What could be its motive other than filling the coffers of selected friends by handing over the country's precious assets?" she said.