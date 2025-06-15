Priyanka targets Left in Nilambur, says lives at risk amid human-animal conflict

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 15 (PTI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday used incidents of human-animal conflict and the alleged politicisation of the welfare pension scheme to criticise the CPI(M)-led LDF government during a corner meeting held to seek votes for the party's candidate in the Nilambur Assembly by-election.

Vadra, who represents the Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, referred to the loss of lives and livelihoods caused by human-animal conflict in her constituency-- of which Nilambur is also an Assembly segment -- and said it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the protection of people's lives and livelihoods.

In an apparent response to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's earlier statement that a major hurdle in addressing the growing incidents of human-animal conflict was the wildlife laws enacted by the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi, Vadra said there was no point in blaming old laws.

"There is no point in blaming old laws or saying that it is somebody else's fault. When we are in government, when it is a government, then it is the government's responsibility to place basic protection for lives and livelihoods," said Vadra at the meeting organised at Moothedam village after a roadshow.

In a recent press conference, CM Vijayan said that the state government was taking all possible steps to address the increasing instances of human-animal conflict, but central laws remained a major hurdle in effectively dealing with the issue.

"Everyone knows that these wildlife laws were introduced during the tenure of the Congress government at the Centre under Indira Gandhi in 1972," the chief minister said, referring to the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972, which was enacted for the protection of plant and animal species across India.

Vadra, who visited the home of a victim of human-animal conflict before attending the corner meeting, said it is very important to find concrete measures to protect lives.

She also referred to the recent incident in which a teenage boy was electrocuted by an illegal wire trap intended for wild boar in the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

Raising the issue of the Rs 1,600 welfare pension given to over 62 lakh people, the Congress General Secretary accused the Left government of politicising it.

It must be given on time. It cannot be distributed at the convenience of the government -- when it suits them, whether during elections or otherwise, she said.

"People depend on this pension," Vadra added.

Her statement on the welfare pension came as the ruling CPI(M) launched a strong campaign in bypoll-bound Nilambur against Congress leader K C Venugopal's remark likening welfare pensions to a "bribe".

The CPI(M), which accused him of attacking a vital welfare scheme, seized on the comment made during a speech as part of the ongoing Nilambur bypoll campaign, framing it as an insult to pension beneficiaries.

Venugopal later clarified that his remarks regarding the Left government's welfare pension disbursement were intended to highlight delays and the partial clearing of arrears close to elections.

During the corner meeting, Vadra also referred to the ongoing protest by ASHA workers in Kerala, who are raising various demands, including an improved honorarium.

The Lok Sabha MP said the role of ASHA workers had become a 24/7, seven-day-a-week job, and was no longer just voluntary work. "So, if they are asking for a reasonable raise in their honorarium and Rs 5 lakh as a retirement amount, what is wrong with that? Is it not their right?" she asked.

Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath is the UDF candidate, while the CPI(M) has fielded its state secretariat member M Swaraj as the LDF candidate for the 19 June bypoll, which is considered crucial for both fronts ahead of the Assembly elections next year. PTI TGB TGB KH