Priyanka to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday as it enters UP

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh in the evening, sources said.

She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, after the yatra enters the state from Bihar, according to the sources.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The yatra is currently in Bihar, where Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a mega rally in Bihar's Aurangabad on Thursday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 33rd day on Thursday and will halt in Bihar's Sasaram at night.

On Friday evening, the yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, Ramesh said.

He also clarified that the yatra has not been cut short in Uttar Pradesh as it will remain in the key Hindi state for eight days from February 16-21 and then again from February 24-25.

Ramesh said February 22 and 23 are rest days for the yatra and it will resume its journey in western Uttar Pradesh on February 24 and 25.

It is likely to leave Uttar Pradesh on the night of February 25, he said.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way. PTI SKC RPA