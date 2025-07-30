Priyanka urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad flood victims, laments 'lack of support'

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the Centre to waive loans for the flood and landslide victims from her parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, and lamented the "lack" of central assistance in helping the affected people rebuild their lives.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Vadra said hundreds of people lost their lives, 17 families were wiped out, and more than 1,600 buildings were destroyed in the landslides and floods. PTI UZM NAB RHL RHL