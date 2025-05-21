Priyanka urges Kerala CM to speed up relief for landslide victims in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), May 21 (PTI) Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a strongly worded letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging immediate action to address the delays in relief measures for victims of the landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in her constituency.

In the letter, the AICC general secretary expressed deep concern over the slow implementation of government aid announced in the aftermath of the tragedy, which occurred nearly ten months ago.

She highlighted the ongoing hardship faced by affected families, many of whom have lost their homes and livelihoods and are now heavily dependent on state support.

One of the key issues raised is the repeated delay in disbursing the daily allowance of Rs 300 for two family members and the monthly rent assistance of Rs 6,000 per family.

She said that these delays have led to growing unrest among victims, with some resorting to protests due to the financial strain.

Vadra also pointed out that the final list of beneficiaries for rehabilitation is yet to be published, leaving many families uncertain about their future.

"This unfortunate delay has caused considerable anxiety to those who lost their homes in the tragedy," she said.

The letter further drew attention to the lack of any loan waiver for victims who are struggling with debt after losing their means of income.

She urged the chief minister to reconsider this issue and provide financial relief to those in distress.

Enclosed with her letter are representations from MLA T Siddique and Meppadi Grama Panchayat President K Babu, both of whom have raised similar concerns on behalf of the local community.

Calling for urgent government action, the Wayanad MP said, "Let us not do anything to deepen the pain they are feeling," and reminded that the people of Kerala and the nation stood together with the victims during the crisis.

She ended the letter by appealing to the chief minister to ensure that the voices of the affected families are heard and that the promised relief is delivered without further delay.