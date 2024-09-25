Priyanka urges NCW to take cognizance of privacy violation allegations law univ VC

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed as "extremely shameful" the incident of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) vice-chancellor allegedly violating the privacy of female students at their hostel and urged the National Commission for Women to take cognizance of the matter.

According to the students, the vice-chancellor of the university in Patiala had allegedly conducted a surprise check of the girls' hostel and had questioned the dressing sense of the girls, thus violating their privacy.

Amid the students' protest against the vice-chancellor, the authorities of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala on Monday issued orders for closing the institution till further orders.

"It is extremely shameful that the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Law University, Patiala, suddenly entered and checked the rooms of the girl students without informing them and made indecent comments on their dressing," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"What the girl students have told the media, those things are extremely objectionable. Girls are capable of deciding their food, dress and choice of course. Moral policing and violation of privacy of girls by misusing rights is unacceptable," the Congress general secretary said.

The National Commission for Women should take cognizance of this matter and strict action should be taken against the Vice Chancellor, Priyanka Gandhi said. The student protests at the university entered their fourth day on Wednesday, demanding VC's resignation. However, the VC has denied the allegations. PTI ASK HIG